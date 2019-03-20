‘Architectural gem’ of a development to replace houses, doctors’ offices

A proposed nine-storey, 85-unit building at 2 Forest Hill Road could change the profile of St. Clair Avenue West.

Altree Developments is spearheading the project that encompasses four existing properties at 202–208 St Clair Ave. W. and two at 2–6 Forest Hill Rd.

Most of the buildings in the area are low-density residential, as well as doctors’ offices.

Ward 12 councillor Josh Matlow was made aware of the project in mid-February and met with the team of developers regarding the initial plan and how it fits in with the official plan for the Forest Hill neighbourhood.

A community meeting has yet to be held, but Matlow said he had no pause for concern.

“What they’re proposing meets the plans,” he said, in a phone interview. “Something that we need to pay attention to is that there is a reasonable transition into the neighbourhood behind it and that it meets the angular plane.”

There are other medium- to high-density condominiums along the stretch, including one at Poplar Plains Road and St. Clair Avenue West.

Altree president Zev Mandelbaum said he is enthusiastic about the architectural plans and the shape St. Clair Avenue, west of Avenue Road, will take.

“Very infrequently do you have the ability where you have a long piece of road where you can change the public route where people walk and drive,” he said in a mid-March interview. “Hopefully it will be something that will transform St. Clair.”

He called the planned building an “architectural gem that’s unique and will change the aesthetic of the community.”

Early design concepts recall Frank Lloyd Wright, known for his work on the Guggenheim Museum in New York City and the Fallingwater in Mill Run, Penn.

Mandelbaum, a resident of the Bathurst and Lawrence area, says he has met with city planners and ratepayers’ organizations about the development.

There is the possibility of Altree taking a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) approach to the building. Additionally, there are a few concerns about the stresses on infrastructure.

No red flags

“We haven’t had anything that has raised any red flags,” he said. “There is more than enough capacity. There are multiple connections across the property.”

Those affected by the Forest Hill Road development include an allergy and immunology clinic at 202 St. Clair Avenue West, which will vacate the property at the end of December.

Administrative staff for doctors Wendy Gould, Nina Jindal, and Gordon Sussman said they were unsure of where they will be relocating at the moment.

Two single-home dwellings along the street, adjacent to another development at 1 Forest Hill Road, are also to be demolished.

