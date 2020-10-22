Streeter

Man arrested in Eglinton-Allen area
Toronto Police ARRESTED: Police have arrested a man they say was wearing camouflage and protective gear in the same area where a man had previously been reported carrying guns.
Arrest made in Eglinton-Allen area where gunman reported

Man found on bridge in camouflage and bullet-proof vest, faces weapons and threatening death charges

A 28-year-old Toronto man was arrested Tuesday after police responded to reports of a man wearing combat clothing near Eglinton Avenue West and Allen Road.

The arrest was made close to where a man had been reported carrying two firearms and wearing a SWAT suit, balaclava and army cap the day before, police said late Wednesday afternoon.

The earlier incident resulted in schools in the area being locked to prevent anyone entering or leaving them.

On Oct. 20, at 10:52 a.m., officers responded to an unknown trouble call in the same area.

They arrested a man on a bridge wearing camouflage and a bullet-proof vest.

Danny Andres Elias has been charged with three counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, impersonating a peace officer, possession of prohibited ammunition, and threatening death.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Police say this is an active investigation and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

