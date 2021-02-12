Streeter

News, Views & Things To Do in Our Neighbourhoods

Hopewell fire site
Alexei Malakhov/Streeter FIRE SITE: Investigators are still on the scene at 370 Hopewell Ave. where a fire raged through the top levels of a townhouse this morning.
Edition: 
NEWS 

Hopewell fire razes top levels of townhouse

Fire knocked down quickly, neighbours evacuated to bus during frigid temperatures

0 Comment , ,

A two-alarm fire took out the top floor and roof of a townhouse at 370 Hopewell Ave. this morning.

Firefighters arrived at about 4:30 a.m. to find the second floor of the building involved in the blaze, said Stephan Powell, district chief for Toronto Fire Services.

The flames spread up to an upper-level patio and the roof, but did not affect attached townhouses, Powell said.

Story continues after ad

The fire was quickly knocked down, though firefighters continued pouring water on the roof to keep it from flaring up again, Powell said.

The building on Hopewell between Marlee Avenue and Dufferin Street appeared to be still under development before the fire, as a construction fence was in place around the property.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

Residences on both sides of the townhouse were evacuated with a TTC bus providing shelter from the cold, with temperatures reaching -16C in Toronto early this morning.

The cause of the fire is unknown. An investigator is on site throughout today, Powell said.

facebook Share on Facebook
Twitter Tweet

About this article:

By:
Posted: Feb 12 2021 4:26 pm
Filed in: NEWS
Edition:
Neighbourhood:
Tagged:

You May Also Like

Treadgold fire damage

New house consumed by fire in Parkwoods area

Eric McMillan Comments Off on New house consumed by fire in Parkwoods area

Blaze destroys Leaside home

Town Crier staff Comments Off on Blaze destroys Leaside home

Central Toronto Daily Updates: January–February 2020

Streeter staff Comments Off on Central Toronto Daily Updates: January–February 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *