Knifepoint robbery allegedly started with classified ad

A meeting over a classified ad purchase allegedly led to a robbery at knifepoint near Bathurst Street and Eglinton Avenue West four months ago — and eventually an arrest.

The arrest came on June 9 when members of the 53 Division Major Crime Unit carried out a search, police reported yesterday.

Police say two men agreed to meet on Feb. 4 at about 10 p.m. in the area to complete a sale of a product advertised in online classifieds.

The two men reportedly spent about an hour discussing the purchase of the product, during which time one man took a picture of the other’s driver’s licence.

One man then allegedly robbed the other with a 12-inch kitchen knife. The man then immediately sent a text message to the victim with a picture of the victim’s licence and warned him not to contact police, as he knew where he lived.

Police say they may be other victims robbed in a similar fashion.

Adam Hossny, 25, of Toronto faces multiple charges including robbery, extortion and fraud.

He is scheduled to appear in court on June 24.

