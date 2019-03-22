Man shot at midtown gas station dies 13 days later

A man has died in hospital nearly two weeks after having been shot beside his Jeep while pumping gas at a station near Avenue Road and Eglinton Avenue West, police report.

On March 8 shortly after midnight, Nashwan Yonan, 32, of Toronto had driven northbound on Avenue from Davenport Road and stopped at the gas station, police said. An unknown person allegedly approached the man and fired numerous rounds at him.

Police responded at 12:20 to reports of gunshots.

As many as 14 shots had apparently been fired, some of them hitting Yonan and some leaving holes in the gas pumps.

Yonan was rushed to hospital in critical condition. He succumbed to his injuries on March 21, according to a media release from police today.

The shooter fled in a dark blue SUV, police told media at the time of the shooting. He was described as being masked and wearing dark pants and a dark jacket.

The death is considered Toronto’s 16th homicide of the year.

About this article: