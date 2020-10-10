Streeter

News, Views & Things To Do in Our Neighbourhoods

police image of suspect in vandalism to statue
Toronto Police VANDALISM: Image released by police shows a man in the area where a statue of Mother Mary was damaged on Sept. 23.
Edition: 
NEWS 

Man sought for vandalizing religious statue on St. Clair

Video shows suspect in area where Mother Mary sculpture was damaged on church grounds

0 Comment , , , ,

Police released images today showing a person they are searching for after a religious statue was vandalized on St. Clair Avenue West last month.

The face and hands of the statue of Mother Mary on the grounds of Holy Rosary Parish Church, 354 St. Clair Ave. W., were damaged on Sept. 23 at about 7:40 p.m., investigators say.

Security camera images show a man in the area at the time of the incident.

Story continues after ad

He is described as 50 to 60 years old, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-9, and having an average build. He was shown wearing a dark reflective strip top, dark pants, a baseball cap with an “A” logo, and work boots.

He was carrying a large duffle bag with wheels, police say.

Police are carrying out a mischief to religious property investigation and are appealing for witnesses to contact them.

facebook Share on Facebook
Twitter Tweet

About this article:

By:
Posted: Oct 10 2020 1:18 pm
Filed in: NEWS
Edition:
Neighbourhood:
Tagged:

You May Also Like

Patrick Rocca at his home

Leaside realtor subject of online threats again

, , ,

Restaurateur rearrested for sex assault

, , ,

Project Domo led to 29 raids across the GTA

, , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *