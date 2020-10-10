Man sought for vandalizing religious statue on St. Clair

Police released images today showing a person they are searching for after a religious statue was vandalized on St. Clair Avenue West last month.

The face and hands of the statue of Mother Mary on the grounds of Holy Rosary Parish Church, 354 St. Clair Ave. W., were damaged on Sept. 23 at about 7:40 p.m., investigators say.

Security camera images show a man in the area at the time of the incident.

He is described as 50 to 60 years old, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-9, and having an average build. He was shown wearing a dark reflective strip top, dark pants, a baseball cap with an “A” logo, and work boots.

He was carrying a large duffle bag with wheels, police say.

Police are carrying out a mischief to religious property investigation and are appealing for witnesses to contact them.

