Motorcyclist killed yesterday in midtown collision

A 29-year-old motorcyclist died after a collision with a car at Bathurst Street and Glengrove Avenue West yesterday evening.

Police report receiving the call at 6:22 p.m. on June 1 and arriving with medics at the crash scene to find a man with serious injuries and not responding.

He was rushed to hospital, but succumbed to his injuries, police say.

Traffic Services reconstructing the collision scene said the man had been riding a Yamaha motorcycle southbound on Bathurst Street approaching Glengrove.

He collided at the intersection with a Toyota motor vehicle driven eastbound on Glengrove by a 19-year-old woman.

COLLISION:

Bathurst St + Glencairn Av

– Police/Medics o/s

– Motorcyclist has severe injuries

– Unresponsive

– Officers to assist with emergency run

– Expect a lengthy road closure

^dh pic.twitter.com/kVUAmyH4Kb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 1, 2020

Police closed the roads until later last night.

An investigation by Traffic Services is continuing.

They are asking anyone who may have security or dash camera footage of the area or incident to contact investigators.

