Phantom, the police dog
Toronto Police GOOD DOG: Toronto Police published this picture of Phantom, the police dog involved in catching two suspects in a Forest Hill break-in.
Phantom helps capture two after break-in reported

Police dog tracked suspects to hiding place after Forest Hill break and enter interrupted

A police dog helped track down two suspects after a break-in was interrupted in Forest Hill late on Aug. 4, according to police on Twitter.

Police reported at 10:52 p.m. a “break and enter in progress” after a residential alarm went off near Spadina and Kilbarry roads. Security guards arriving at the home had seen two suspects fleeing and called police.

Officers from 53 Division set up a large search area .

Minutes later, police reported they had two suspects in custody, thanks in part to the assistance of a K-9 officer, later identified as Phantom.

Phantom and an officer identified as PC Butt reportedly tracked the two to a residence under construction where they were found hiding.

Phantom’s photo was published on the police Twitter feed the next day with the message, “This is our hero that caught the bad guys at yesterday’s Break & Enter in progress call!!”

The investigation of the attempted break-in continues, police say.

Posted: Aug 5 2020 4:44 pm
Filed in: *FEATURED  NEWS
