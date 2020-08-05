Phantom helps capture two after break-in reported

A police dog helped track down two suspects after a break-in was interrupted in Forest Hill late on Aug. 4, according to police on Twitter.

Police reported at 10:52 p.m. a “break and enter in progress” after a residential alarm went off near Spadina and Kilbarry roads. Security guards arriving at the home had seen two suspects fleeing and called police.

Officers from 53 Division set up a large search area .

Minutes later, police reported they had two suspects in custody, thanks in part to the assistance of a K-9 officer, later identified as Phantom.

Phantom and an officer identified as PC Butt reportedly tracked the two to a residence under construction where they were found hiding.

Phantom’s photo was published on the police Twitter feed the next day with the message, “This is our hero that caught the bad guys at yesterday’s Break & Enter in progress call!!”

Last night, security officers in the Spadina/Kilbarry area of #TPS53Div interrupted a pair of men breaking into a house & called police. PC Butt & PSD Phantom tracked the 2 to a residence under const & found them hiding. Great #teamwork w security & officers from 53 #K9 #SaferTO pic.twitter.com/rEa0tVoTUW — Toronto Police K9 (@TPSK9) August 5, 2020

The investigation of the attempted break-in continues, police say.

