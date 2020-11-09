Picture of running man released in assault case

Toronto police have released an image of a running man in hopes of getting an identification in an investigation of an alleged assault causing bodily harm in Forest Hill North.

On Nov. 8, a man was reported to have approached and assaulted a woman in the area of Ridelle Avenue and Newgate Road, before fleeing on foot southward.

The man is described as Black, about 30 years old, 6-foot-2, and having a a slim build. He was wearing a black hat, black jacket, and green pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1300, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, or online on the Facebook Leave a Tip page.

