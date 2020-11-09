Streeter

man sought for assault causing bodily harm
Toronto Police FLEEING: Identity of running man is sought in police investigation of assault causing bodily harm.
Picture of running man released in assault case

Police investigating alleged assault causing bodily harm in Forest Hill North

Toronto police have released an image of a running man in hopes of getting an identification in an investigation of an alleged assault causing bodily harm in Forest Hill North.

On Nov. 8, a man was reported to have approached and assaulted a woman in the area of Ridelle Avenue and Newgate Road, before fleeing on foot southward.

The man is described as Black, about 30 years old, 6-foot-2, and having a a slim build. He was wearing a black hat, black jacket, and green pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1300, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, or online on the Facebook Leave a Tip page.

