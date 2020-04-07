Two arrested on 32 counts of break and enter

Two men, age 40 and 56, have been arrested after an investigation of commercial break-ins on St. Clair Avenue West since early 2020, police have announced.

On April 3, one man was charged with 14 counts of breaking and entering, while the other faces 18 such counts, among multiple other charges faced by both men.

They were first arrested in the early hours of March 11 when patrol officers from 13 Division received a call for a break and enter in progress on St. Clair Avenue West, police said in an April 7 press release.

The officers reportedly made two arrests and recovered stolen property that had come from several sites.

Police say they had see an increase in overnight commercial break-ins along the St. Clair Avenue West corridor beginning in early 2020. Glass doors had been smashed and cash registers targeted to take various electronic devices, lottery tickets and cigarettes.

Further investigation by 13 Division’s major crime unit linked the two arrested men to a large number of previous break-ins and warrants were issued for both men, police report.

Police said they were helped by the community in their investigation, which led to two arrests, stolen property being recovered, and a significant amount of charges being laid.

Hai Ong, 40, of Toronto was arrested and is scheduled to appear in court June 11.

Jesus Valverde, 51, of no fixed address, surrendered to police and is scheduled to appear in court June 26.

