Woman arrested, two men at large after home invasion

A woman faces charges including robbery and assault resulting from an alleged home invasion near Avenue Road and St. Clair Avenue West on Sept. 4.

Two others thought to have been involved remain at large, police say.

The 22-year-old woman appears to have been arrested on Sept. 18 only because she allegedly showed up at the workplace of the alleged assault victim. She is reported to have begun yelling, swearing, and spitting at the victim, before fleeing the building.

The victim then called the police. The woman was located and taken into custody without further incident.

Three people had been involved in carrying out the alleged home invasion two weeks earlier, police said.

Police allege a woman and a man forced their way into the victim’s apartment while another man waited outside in a vehicle. When the victim attempted to call 911, the woman reportedly began screaming, punching and scratching the victim.

Armed with a handgun, the man allegedly stole the victim’s cellphone, pointed the gun to his head and hit him with the gun. The man was said to have then dragged his female partner outside the residence, where they fled in the waiting vehicle.

Two men sought for home invasion

Istina Ayo of Toronto faces charges of committing break and enter, robbery with an offensive weapon and two counts of assault.

She appeared for a bail hearing Sept.19.

Police are still seeking two men. No descriptions have been released yet.

