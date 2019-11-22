Dec. 6: Christmas Fantasy concert at Grace Church

A Christmas Fantasy opens the Upper Canada Choristers’ 26th season on Friday, Dec. 6, 8 p.m. at Grace Church on-the-Hill, 300 Lonsdale Rd., near Spadina Road and St.Clair Avenue West.

Laurie Evan Fraser conducts the 40-voice mixed choir in a wide range of carols dating back as far as the 15th century in addition to some more modern settings. As well, the choir will perform The Boar’s Head Carol arranged by Evan Fraser and her Noel for the Darkness.

They are accompanied by pianist Hye Won Cecilia Lee and the choir’s accomplished Latin ensemble, Cantemos, makes its usual appearance.

Prize-winning baritone Bradley Christensen also appears as guest soloist in the Fantasia on Christmas Carols by Ralph Vaughan Williams and the traditional French carol Quelle est cette odeur agréable?, arranged by Sir David Willcocks.

The audience will be invited to sing along with the choir in two carols: the Gustav Holst version of In the Bleak Midwinter, and The First Noel, arranged by Willcocks.

Tickets are $25 and may be reserved by calling 416-256-0510 and leaving a message, or by sending an email.

Children are admitted free accompanied by an adult.

Patrons are invited to bring a non-perishable item for the Daily Bread Food Bank.

More information is available at the choristers’ website.

