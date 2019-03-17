March 31: Old books and paper show at Wychwood

The Old Book and Paper Show brings together collectors and dealers in old paper, ephemera, photography and books on March 31 at Artscape Wychwood Barns from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Old paper, antique photography, vintage books — every conceivable type of vintage printed material, all under one roof. Seventy tables will be piled high with vintage paper and photographs galore, plus rare and antique books.

Categories include old advertising, travel, concert and movie posters, vintage comic books, pulp fiction, photography, brochures, sewing patterns, postcards, maps, magazines, antique maps and antiquarian books.

Artscape Wychwood Barns is located at 601 Christie St.

Admission is $10, children 12 and under free. Find more information online.

