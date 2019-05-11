May 25: Hockey equipment collected at Forest Hill arena

Used but functional hockey equipment and skates are being collected at Larry Grossman Forest Hill Memorial Arena on May 25 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon to be taken to hockey teams in Whitehorse, the Yukon.

The dropoff is organized by local resident Jayne Miles Simpson and her son to support children, teens and young men who play in the Whitehorse Minor Hockey Association. The Simpsons are taking the equipment to distribute in Whitehorse in August.

If enough equipment is collected further distribution will include Sports Yukon, including 70 indigenous teams from the Northwest Territories and the Yukon.

Larry Grossman Forest Hill Memorial Arena is at 340 Chaplin Cres., north of Eglinton Avenue West.

