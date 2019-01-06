Jan. 20: Tu B’Shvat Groove presented by Jewish Day School
An afternoon of fun in celebration of trees at Artscape Wychwood Barns
Paul Penna Jewish Day School will be holding the Tu B’Shvat Groove on Jan. 20 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Artscape Wychwood Barns at 601 Christie St.
This will be an afternoon of fun in conjunction with the Jewish holiday Tu B’Shvat, a celebration of trees.
There will be arts and crafts, songs, and games for kids up to age 10 and adults .
Everyone is welcome to this free event.
Check online for more information.
About this article: