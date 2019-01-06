Jan. 20: Tu B’Shvat Groove presented by Jewish Day School

Paul Penna Jewish Day School will be holding the Tu B’Shvat Groove on Jan. 20 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Artscape Wychwood Barns at 601 Christie St.

This will be an afternoon of fun in conjunction with the Jewish holiday Tu B’Shvat, a celebration of trees.

There will be arts and crafts, songs, and games for kids up to age 10 and adults .

Everyone is welcome to this free event.

Check online for more information.