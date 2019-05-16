May 30: How to get most from old-age income programs

John Stapleton of Open Policy Ontario shows how to get the most from income security programs such as OAS, CPP, and GIS at Maria A. Shchuka Library, 1745 Eglinton Ave. W., on May 30.

The presentation, running from 6 to 8 p.m. is free.

Attendees will be given free workbooks packed with valuable information.

After his presentation, expert Stapleton will also answer answers all questions put to him.

For more information, see the listing on the library website

