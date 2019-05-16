Streeter

News, Views & Things To Do in Our Neighbourhoods

Edition: 
Presentations & Workshops THINGS TO DO 

May 30: How to get most from old-age income programs

Maria A. Shchuka Library holding free event

0 Comment ,
John Stapleton of Open Policy Ontario shows how to get the most from income security programs such as OAS, CPP, and GIS at Maria A. Shchuka Library, 1745 Eglinton Ave. W., on May 30.
The presentation, running from 6 to 8 p.m. is free.
Attendees will be given free workbooks packed with valuable information.
After his presentation, expert Stapleton will also answer answers all questions put to him.
For more information, see the listing on the library website.

About this article:

By:
Posted: May 16 2019 2:37 pm
Filed in: Presentations & Workshops  THINGS TO DO
Edition:
Neighbourhood:
Tagged:

You May Also Like

May 25: Hockey equipment collected at Forest Hill arena

Streeter staff 0

Jan. 31: Wedding open house at Eglinton Grand

Streeter staff Comments Off on Jan. 31: Wedding open house at Eglinton Grand

Feb. 20: Public meeting on 50-60 Eglinton Ave. W. development

Streeter staff Comments Off on Feb. 20: Public meeting on 50-60 Eglinton Ave. W. development

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *