Streeter

News, Views & Things To Do in Our Neighbourhoods

Casa Loma header
Edition: 
Exhibits THINGS TO DO 

Wednesdays to Sundays: Visit Casa Loma again

Castle reopens for general admissions with physical distancing

0 Comment

Toronto’s castle, Casa Loma,  has reopened for general admission every Wednesday through Sunday, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Of course, health and safety protocols will be in place during this era of coronavirus.

The limited number of open days is to allow more down time for cleaning. The number of people  in the Castle is also being curtailed at any one time to allow for physical distancing. Masks or face coverings are required for both visitors and staff.

Admissions range from $20 plus tax (for children up to 13) to $30 plus tax (for adults up to 64).

For more information and tickets, visit the castle website. Or phone 416-923-1171 or query by email.

About this article:

By:
Posted: Aug 1 2020 4:20 pm
Filed in: Exhibits  THINGS TO DO
Edition:
Neighbourhood:
Tagged:

You May Also Like

MIHEVC: Looking forward to ‘new’ Casa Loma

Town Crier staff Comments Off on MIHEVC: Looking forward to ‘new’ Casa Loma
Eying medieval weapons

Knight stuff, wow!

Town Crier staff Comments Off on Knight stuff, wow!

Casa Loma's hidden honey pot

Town Crier staff Comments Off on Casa Loma's hidden honey pot

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *