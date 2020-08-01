Wednesdays to Sundays: Visit Casa Loma again

Toronto’s castle, Casa Loma, has reopened for general admission every Wednesday through Sunday, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Of course, health and safety protocols will be in place during this era of coronavirus.

The limited number of open days is to allow more down time for cleaning. The number of people in the Castle is also being curtailed at any one time to allow for physical distancing. Masks or face coverings are required for both visitors and staff.

Admissions range from $20 plus tax (for children up to 13) to $30 plus tax (for adults up to 64).

For more information and tickets, visit the castle website. Or phone 416-923-1171 or query by email.

