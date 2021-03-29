Lawrence West Daily Updates

More Bathurst work planned by city

Work on Bathurst Street is among the projects the city is scheduling for this year’s construction season.

Mayor John Tory this morning introduced $1 billion in work planned for roads, bridges, expressways, TTC tracks, sewers and watermains across the city.

The major projects planned for this year include watermain replacement on Bathurst between Ranee Avenue and Lawrence Avenue West for watermain replacement and road resurfacing, as well as geometric safety improvements on Bathurst Street at Brooke Avenue and Prince Charles Drive.

Avenue Road lane shut down

The southbound lane of Avenue Road at Cortleigh Boulevard, in the Lytton Park area, is to be closed today for more than a month, the city says.

The unspecified construction work causing the closure is estimated to continue until April 30.

More charges added in sexual assault case

A 54-year-old doctor arrested in a sexual assault investigation (see March 11 item below) now faces three more counts of sexual assault.

Police report a woman, 32, attended a medical clinic near Marlee and Glencairn avenues in 2012 and 2013 and was assaulted on three separate occasions.

This follows reports a girl and a another woman were allegedly assaulted at the clinic between 2016 and 2020.

George Polemidiotis is scheduled to appear in court on June 1 regarding the additional charges.

Doctor arrested in sex assault investigation

A doctor at a medical centre near Marlee and Glencairn avenues has been arrested, after a girl and a woman were reported to have been sexually assaulted over four years, police say.

Officers launched an investigation on March 4 when it was alleged a girl, 16, and a woman, 26, were assaulted when they visited the a medical clinic between June 2016 and December 2020.

George Polemidiotis, 54, of Kleinberg, faces nine counts of sexual assault and four counts of sexual exploitation.

He is described as a family practitioner at the medical centre for the past five years and also has a practice in Vaughan, according to police.

City promises to revive Little Jamaica

Mayor John Tory has promised at a virtual public meeting to give Little Jamaica the long-overdue attention it deserves.

Plans to rejuvenate the Eglinton West business and residential community were discussed by Tory, city councillors, local businesspeople and others at the March 4 meeting. Read the story about the meeting.

New locations coming for photo radar

You have until May to improve your driving on Marlee Avenue, south of Hillmount Avenue, and on Wilson Avenue, west of Belgrave Avenue. That’s when the city’s automatic speed enforcement (ASE) devices will be moved to these locations to catch speeding drivers in Eglinton-Lawrence ward.

This will be the third locations for the ASEs. They are currently snapping pictures of speeders and issuing tickets at the second round of sites, including in this area on Avenue Road near Castlefield Avenue and Bedford Park Avenue west of Yonge Street.

Public meeting to help save Little Jamaica

On March 4, Toronto-St. Paul’s councillor Josh Matlow is hosting a public conversation to “meaningfully support the future of Eglinton’s Black-owned and operated businesses, and celebrate the character and identity of Little Jamaica.”

The commercial district, on Eglinton Avenue West, has struggled for years through the Eglinton Crosstown LRT construction and most recently from the COVID-19 public health lockdowns.

How safe do you feel? Tell the city

The deadline is approaching to fill out the SafeTO survey. The city wants to know the level of safety and wellbeing you feel in your community, and your priorities for the SafeTO plan to guide social systems — like community services, healthcare, policing — in serving Torontonians.

The online survey, which should take less than 10 minutes, is to be completed before March 12.

As a new season of the gun shapes up….

We need strong gun control to help stop handgun violence that is once again terrorizing Toronto residents — in all parts of the city. And the federal government ban on military-style assault weapons, while welcome, is not nearly enough, Streeter editorial argues.

