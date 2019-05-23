Leaside Daily Update

Back in school after bomb scare

Students are back in Bennington Heights Elementary School on May 23, a day after the school was evacuated due to a bomb scare. Police blew up two suspicious packages yesterday after a suitcase was found on the property with a note saying there was a bomb inside and others around the school. Police said they found no explosives on site and the building was safe for the return of school students and children at the attached day care.

Mayor Tory to attend Walk or Run in Leaside on Saturday

The organizers of the 14th annual Spring Into Action Walk or Run for Youth Mental Health have announced Toronto Mayor John Tory will attend this year’s event on May 25. The family-friendly event starts at InsideOut Studio on Laird Drive with yoga and a marketplace at 9 a.m., proceeds along Sutherland Drive to Sunnybrook Park, and finishes up on Laird with special guests, treats, kids’ activities, music and prize draws. For more on the event and ticket information, check our Things To Do listing.

About this article: