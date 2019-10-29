Leaside Daily Updates

Local councillor diagnosed with breast cancer, to take time

The well-wishes are pouring in for city councillor Jaye Robinson who revealed today she is undergoing extensive treatment for breast cancer. The councillor for Don Valley West, which includes Leaside, Thorncliffe Park and surrounding communities, says she is taking time off from city hall to take care of her health but will continue her work as TTC chair.

For more about her announcement and the reaction to it, see the Streeter news story.

Man and woman died after being found in apartment

Two people are apparently dead after being found by police in critical condition in an apartment building on Davisville Avenue. Police are saying only that the two were rushed to hospital but media have reported the two succumbed to their injuries. See more in Streeter News.

Guided walk through Mount Pleasant Cemetery on Sunday

Royal Ontario Museum volunteers lead a tour and our largest midtown cemetery and tell stories of the Victorian Age on Oct. 20. It’s free and no registration is required. See the listing for more information.

Weekly music shows at Starbucks on Eglinton

For live local music, mark your calendar for Friday evenings at — wait for it — Starbucks. Specifically, the coffee shop on Eglinton Avenue East at Laird Drive, which has introduced weekly acoustic performances. Musicians from far and near are lining up to play there and customers seem to be loving it,

See the full story and photos on Streeter.

Gun and drug charges in Leaside-area bust

Two men have been arrested after police searches in two condominiums and a vehicle near near Vanderhoof Avenue and Brentcliffe Road. They face multiple charges, including possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition, possession for the purposes of trafficking. More about the case in the News section.

