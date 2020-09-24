18-year-old male arrested for Leaside killing

An 18-year-old male has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder, more than three months after a man was gunned down in Leaside’s east end.

Two men, both 20, were shot while sitting with a group in a parked vehicle near Leonard Linton Park, in the Vanderhoof Avenue and Research Road area, on June 9.

Police responded at 7:30 p.m. to calls of multiple gunshots in the area. They found one man suffering non-life threatening injuries and another with more serious injuries who was rushed to hospital where he died.

Police alleged they were shot by gunmen who approached in a vehicle and started shooting.

The deceased was identified as Maaz Jogiyat, 20, of Toronto.

Police reported on June 26 a warrant was issued for the arrest of Maviya Tahir, 18, of Toronto.

Police also released an image of the man being sought for first-degree murder and attempted murder.

He was described as 5-foot-10, weighing 150 pounds and having a light complexion.

He was believed to be armed, violent, and dangerous, police said.

Arrested

Tahir was arrested by York Regional Police Service on Sept. 22.

He has been charged with first-degree murder.

He was to appear in court by video at College Park Courts this morning.

