Streeter

News, Views & Things To Do in Our Neighbourhoods

Jay Garak/Streeter BOMB SCARE: Police detonated two suspicious packages at Bennington Heights Elementary School after a suitcase was found with a note saying bombs were around the school.
Edition: 
*FEATURED NEWS 

Bennington Heights school evacuated in bomb scare

No explosives found, police say after detonating two suspicious packages

0 Comment , , , , , ,

Toronto police blew up two suspicious packages after evacuating and searching Bennington Heights Elementary School on Bennington Heights Drive this morning.

They found no explosives at the school, Insp. Jim Gotell told media a block from the cordoned off site.

“This was just, I would say, a practical joke — or something that somebody left to see what would happen if they did that,” Gotell said.

Elementary school students had been moved to Rolph Road Elementary School for the rest of the day. Children attending the attached Bennington Heights Day Care had been sent to Loblaws at the corner of Bayview and Moore Park avenues.

Shortly before 10 a.m. school staff found near the school’s back door a black suitcase with a note on it, saying a bomb was inside and more were around the school, police said.

Story continues below ad

They called 911 and the first police on the scene called for assistance of others, including specialized officers who deal with suspicious packages and canine officers. Toronto Fire Services and paramedics also arrived.

By 11 a.m. several blocks of the normally staid Bennington Heights neighbourhood were lined with emergency cars and vans, as dozens of officers guarded the school area.

After evacuating the children and containing the site, police used a robot to examine the suitcase. They determined the package was of enough concern that they conducted a controlled explosion. A small explosive devise shot water at high pressure into the package which forced it open.

Inside was a rock, police said.

Insp. Gotell talks to press in Bennington Heights.
Jay Garak/StreeterNO EXPLOSIVES FOUND: Toronto Police inspector Jim Gotell talks to media a block from Bennington Heights school where bomb threat was made.

A second package found in the school was also forced open but was discovered to be empty.

Police have completed a thorough check of the school’s interior and and said they are satisfied there are no explosives.

“It’s unfortunate that it tied up a lot of resources of the Toronto Police at this time,” Gotell said. The unknown perpetrator could face charges of mischief and threatening, he said.

Police are investigating by examining evidence from the packages and from surveillance cameras.

About this article:

By:
Posted: May 22 2019 2:31 pm
Filed in: *FEATURED  NEWS
Edition:
Neighbourhood:
Tagged:

You May Also Like

Street closed after Danforth shooting

Another shooting marks one-month anniversary of Danforth tragedy

Eric McMillan Comments Off on Another shooting marks one-month anniversary of Danforth tragedy

Police alerted after suspicious incident on Annette Street

Town Crier staff Comments Off on Police alerted after suspicious incident on Annette Street

Man charged after midtown crime spree

Shawn Star Comments Off on Man charged after midtown crime spree

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *