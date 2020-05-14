Homicide suspected after laundry room fire extinguished in Davisville

Police are seeking the identity of a man shown in surveillance camera footage in a homicide investigation following the discovery of a body in a Davisville fire.

Firefighters discovered a body in the laundry room of a 17-storey apartment building on Balliol Street, between Yonge Street and Mt. Pleasant Road, early this morning.

“We attended a small fire in the middle of the night and we put the fire out quickly and found the deceased,” said District Chief Stephan Powell of Toronto Fire Services.

The scene was turned over to police who are investigating, Powell said.

Police responded to the fire call at 2:07 a.m., according to a Twitter message around 9 a.m. today and a press release issued about two hours later.

The body was discovered with “obvious signs of trauma” and the death is being treated as a homicide, police said.

Police released two photos of a man they called a “suspect” in the homicide, shown walking in an apartment hallway.

He was last seen wearing a dark jacket with red-and-black checkered pyjamas, police say.

This story has been updated since the initial posting before police issued their press release.

