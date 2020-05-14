Streeter

News, Views & Things To Do in Our Neighbourhoods

Scene of laundry room fire
Google Street Views 2019 HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION: Police are investigating after a body was found at the scene of a fire at this Balliol Street building.
Edition: 
*FEATURED NEWS 

Homicide suspected after laundry room fire extinguished in Davisville

Police seeking man shown in security camera photos in apartment building

0 Comment , , , , ,

Police are seeking the identity of a man shown in surveillance camera footage in a homicide investigation following the discovery of a body in a Davisville fire.

Firefighters discovered a body in the laundry room of a 17-storey apartment building on Balliol Street, between Yonge Street and Mt. Pleasant Road, early this morning.

Suspect sought by police
Toronto PoliceSOUGHT: Police are seeking the identity of a man they call a “suspect,” shown on security cameras.

“We attended a small fire in the middle of the night and we put the fire out quickly and found the deceased,” said District Chief Stephan Powell of Toronto Fire Services.

The scene was turned over to police who are investigating, Powell said.

Police responded to the fire call at 2:07 a.m., according to a Twitter message around 9 a.m. today and a press release issued about two hours later.

The body was discovered with “obvious signs of trauma” and the death is being treated as a homicide, police said.

Police released two photos of a man they called a “suspect” in the homicide, shown walking in an apartment hallway.

He was last seen wearing a dark jacket with red-and-black checkered pyjamas, police say.

 

This story has been updated since the initial posting before police issued their press release.

About this article:

By:
Posted: May 14 2020 10:17 am
Filed in: *FEATURED  NEWS
Edition:
Neighbourhood:
Tagged:

You May Also Like

Bank robbery image

Man arrested for string of bank robberies

Eric McMillan Comments Off on Man arrested for string of bank robberies

Retired principal charged with fraud

Town Crier staff Comments Off on Retired principal charged with fraud

Blaze destroys Leaside home

Town Crier staff Comments Off on Blaze destroys Leaside home

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *