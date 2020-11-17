Jaye Robinson returns to public at virtual TTC meeting

Don Valley West councillor Jaye Robinson today attended her first public meeting in more than a year since she announced she was being treated for breast cancer.

“Hi everyone,” she said to open a virtual meeting of the Toronto Transit Commission board, which she chairs.

“I’m so happy to be here today, I can’t even tell you. It’s been a long and tough road,” Robinson told the meeting from her home. “While I’m not quite at the end, I’m very close and I feel very fortunate to be here.”

Story continues after ad

She thanked TTC vice-chair Joanne De Laurentiis and others for their support over the past year, before turning the running of this meeting back to De Laurentiis.

Robinson’s video was off for the beginning of the meeting but was on later in the meeting when she made comments about a recent TTC report.

She spoke animatedly and appeared healthy, albeit no longer sporting her trademark long, blonde tresses.

Kept up to date

Robinson announced in October 2019 she would be taking time away from City Hall to focus on her health after receiving a cancer diagnosis.

However, she said she would continue to serve the residents of Don Valley West 15 as councillor and continue her work as TTC chair, a position she had been appointed by city council in December 2018.

At today’s meeting she thanked TTC staff for keeping her up to date on issues concerning the commission as she went through the months of treatment and was unable to attend meetings.

Colleagues from city council and elsewhere have congratulated Robinson on her return and ongoing recovery.

Great to see #TTC Chair @JayeRobinson at today’s Commission meeting and continuing to wish her well in her ongoing recovery. We need you back as soon as you’re ready Jaye!! https://t.co/SyGL0fIayN — John Tory (@JohnTory) November 16, 2020

About this article: