Homicide victim
Toronto Police HOMICIDE VICTIM in Leaside-area shooting has been identified by police as Maaz Jogiyat, 20.
Leaside homicide victim identified, shot while sitting in vehicle: police

Police release more information on shooting of two men, including description of fleeing vehicle

Police have released more information about the June 9 shooting of two men in east Leaside, including the identity of the man who died.

The two men were among a group of people sitting in a parked vehicle near Vanderhoof Avenue and Research Road in the evening, when they were shot by others who approached in a vehicle, police said in a press release this afternoon.

The exact location has not been revealed, but it was earlier reported to have likely been near the south end of Leonard Linton Park, which runs between Vanderhoof on the north side and Research on the south.

Police responded at 7:30 p.m. to calls of multiple gunshots in the area.

They found two victims at the scene, including a 20-year-old man with non-life threatening injuries and another man, also 20, who was taken to hospital where he later died of his injuries, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Maaz Jogiyat of Toronto and his images have been released by police.

A description of what police call the suspect vehicle has also been released. It is described as a dark, four-door SUV.

It was last seen travelling northbound on Brentcliffe Road toward Eglinton Avenue East, police said.

Research road near where shooting victim was killed
Jay Garak/StreeterPARKED: Media is camped out June 10 on Research Road near where it is thought the fatal shooting took place.

The investigation is continuing, police said.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone who had contact with the victim earlier that day to contact them.

 

Posted: Jun 10 2020 6:02 pm
Filed in: *FEATURED  NEWS
