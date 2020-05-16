Streeter

Murder suspect and victim
Toronto Police ALLEGED MURDER: Police released photos of a "suspect," left, and the victim Peter Elie on May 14, before a man was arrested for second-degree murder on May 15.
Man, 27, charged with murder after body found by firefighters

Arrest follows homicide investigation related to fire in Balliol Street apartment building

A 27-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the investigation of an alleged homicide connected to a fire at a Balliol Street building.

Toronto police announced the arrest this morning, two days after the body of Peter Elie, 52, was found in the course of firefighters putting out a small blaze in the apartment building’s laundry room.

Emergency crews had responded to a fire call at the Davisville-area building shortly after 2 a.m. on May 14.

The victim was reported to have shown “obvious signs of trauma” and a homicide investigation was launched by police.

Police released images of a “suspect” caught by security cameras in a buildings’ hallway.

A man was arrested on May 15, according to today’s police press release.,

Rico Harvey, 27, of Toronto, faces a charge of one count of second-degree murder.

He was scheduled to appear in court on May 16.

 

