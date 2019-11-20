Streeter

Police investigate after man shot
Streeter File Photo SHOOTING: Police were called to Bayview and Eglinton avenues to find a shooting victim on Nov. 17.
NEWS 

Man shot at Bayview and Eglinton, sent to hospital with serious injuries

Few details released by police, concerns over shootings shown on social media

Police report a man was shot at Bayview Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East late Tuesday afternoon.

The victim was transported to hospital with what was first reported as “serious injuries” but his injuries were not considered life-threatening, police later clarified.

No information has been released on what sparked the shooting or on any suspects.

Officers first responded to a call from a citizen on Nov. 17 at 5 p.m., said Const. David Hopkinson, police media relations officer, in an email on Nov. 20.

The shooting victim was taken to hospital and treated for non life-threatening injuries, he said.

The police tweet about the incident on Nov. 17 led to a large number of replies on Twitter, including people complaining about increased shootings in Toronto and about the area of this shooting becoming more dangerous.

