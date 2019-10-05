Numerous charges in Leaside gun and drugs bust

Two men have been arrested and face multiple charges after a police raid in the Leaside area on Oct. 1.

Officers from 51 Division’s Major Crime Unit executed search warrants on two condominiums and a vehicle near Vanderhoof Avenue and Brentcliffe Road following a firearms and drug investigation, police reported.

Two men were arrested and a large quantity of narcotics, ammunition and a loaded firearm were seized, according to police.

Police say they were alerted in December 2018 when officers observed a man breaching his house arrest conditions, based on firearm and drug arrests the previous year. When they tried to arrest him, he fled and evaded police.

Officers started an investigation into the man’s alleged criminal activities which led to his and another man’s location in the Vanderhoof and Brentcliffe area.

Derek Rwahwire, 25, of Toronto faces 12 charges including possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition, possession for the purposes of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime.

Jevon Moore, 23, of Toronto faces nine charges including possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition and cazreless storage of ammunition.

They were scheduled to appear in court at on Oct. 2

