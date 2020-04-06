One person dead in late-night shooting at Leaside Park

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, after police arrived at the area of Overlea Boulevard and Thorncliffe Park Drive to investigate multiple shots fired just before 11 p.m. Sunday night.

Police reported finding a person with “serious injuries” in a vehicle that had crashed into the swimming pool building in Leaside Park.

Emergency crews were rushed to the site but despite CPR efforts by paramedics, the victim was pronounced dead.

The victim has not been identified and suspect descriptions have not been released.

People were seen running from the site before police arrived, according to the initial police twitter report.

SHOOTING:

Overlea Bl + Thorncliffe Park Dr

– The victim has succumbed to their injuries

– Pronounced deceased on scene

– Scene area has been closed

– Homicide Squad to investigate

– Anyone with info call (416) 808-7400

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) April 6, 2020

Homicide detectives are investigating. Police are asking anyone to may have seen the shooting or have information on the case, to call call (416) 808-7400.

Residents in Thorncliffe apartment buildings got a bird’s-eye view of the drama, beginning with shots being fired, and praised the quick police response.

Hey neighbour! Yea I second those sentiments, thanks TPS…stay safe. pic.twitter.com/xO2VWD0PEi — Stefania Medryk 🦁 @ Arni Island (@smedryx) April 6, 2020

