Outbreak of COVID-19 declared at Sunnybrook

Five cases of COVID-19 have been found in an outbreak at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre.

Three linked cases were identified on Oct. 21 among in-patients in one care unit through regular surveillance, which led to further testing on the unit that found two more cases the next day, the hospital revealed in a news release today.

All five patients are asymptomatic and four remain on the unit after one was discharged.

The affected unit has been closed to new patient admissions and visitors are being kept out of the unit, the statement said.

The hospital remains open, and clinics and procedures are to continue as usual. The hospital is safe for patients and approved visitors or essential care partners, Sunnybrook says.

An outbreak is declared in a health-care facility when two or more patients test positive cases of COVID-19 within 14 days.

A press conference is being organized for this morning near the cenotaph outside Sunnybrook at Bayview Avenue.

