Toronto police car
Vatche Ayvazian/Streeter COLLISION INVESTIGATED: Toronto Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near Bayview and Eglinton avenues.
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Leaside area

Victim in serious condition, police investigating

A pedestrian is in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle near Bayview Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East late Saturday night.

Emergency crews arrived on scene shortly after the the collision and transported the victim to a trauma centre where he was listed in serious, but not life-threatening, condition.

“This is still an ongoing investigation but what we can confirm is that the driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation,” said Byrd Foyet of the Toronto Police Service. “We haven’t released the identify of the driver yet, but as of today we have not laid any charges on the driver.”

Members of the community appear shaken by this incident and are calling on John Tory to do something.

“Unfortunately this is becoming a norm now where pedestrians are being hit,” said John Patrick, 28, who lives near  Bayview and Eglinton. “Drivers have to be more vigilant when they’re on the road. I would like to send my prayers to the person that was struck by the vehicle.”

Northbound Bayview was blocked at Eglinton Avenue after the incident but police have since reopened the area. They are still investigating and urge anyone who may have witnessed anything to come forward or call Crime Stoppers.

Jan 6 2020 10:55 am
