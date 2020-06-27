Suspect in east Leaside murder identified

Police released on Friday an image and the identity of a male they are seeking for the alleged shooting of two men in east Leaside.

The 18-year-old is wanted for first-degree murder and attempted murder.

Two men were shot on June 9 while sitting with others in a parked vehicle by Leonard Linton Park in the east Leaside area of Vanderhoof Avenue and Research Road, police had earlier reported.

One of the victims, 20-year-old Maaz Jogiyat, was found by police and rushed to hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The other victim, also 20, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

They had been shot by others who approached their parked vehicle in another vehicle, described as a dark, four-door SUV, police said in press release then.

The man now being sought has been identified as Maviya Tahir, 18, of Toronto.

He is described as 5-foot-10, weighing 150 pounds and having a light complexion.

Police warn he is believed to be armed, violent and dangerous. If he is seen, he should not be approached, and 911 should be called immediately, they say.

