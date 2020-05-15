Victim information released in Balliol homicide investigation

Investigators have released some information about an apparent homicide victim discovered by firefighters while putting out a small blaze at a Davisville apartment building.

The victim has been identified as 52-year-old Peter Elie of Toronto. Police have released his photograph.

His body was discovered early yesterday morning in the laundry room of a 17-storey apartment building on Balliol Street, between Yonge Street and Mt. Pleasant Road.

Emergency crews had responded to a fire call shortly after 2 a.m. on May 14.

As firefighters put out the fire, they reported finding the body with obvious signs of trauma.

The site was turned over to police who started a homicide investigation.

Police have also released images of a man they called a “suspect” in the homicide, shown in security camera footage walking in an apartment hallway.

He was last seen wearing a dark jacket with red-and-black checkered pyjamas, police say.

If seen, he is not to be approached but 911 should be called immediately, police say.

