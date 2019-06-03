Streeter

News, Views & Things To Do in Our Neighbourhoods

Watching Raptors game in Leaside
Alexei Malakhov/Streeter HAPPY CROWD: Leaside families enjoyed watching the Raptors game together on June 2, despite the final score.
Edition: 
*FEATURED SPORTS 

Leasiders upbeat in ‘Jurassic Park’ despite Raptors’ loss

200 cheery as they watch game together outdoors

0 Comment , , , , ,
Watching Raptors game on large-screen TV
Alexei Malakhov/StreeterMOBILE SCREEN: Large-screen was brought in for the outdoor showing of the finals game.

They may not have got the result they were hoping for.

But about 200 Leasiders enjoyed cheering on the Raptors together last night from Jurassic Park, otherwise known as a Leaside Village parking lot, at Laird and Esandar drives.

With drinks and snacks from local businesses — and blankets to keep the young kids warm — the crowd was upbeat as they watched Game 2 of the NBA finals on a large screen television.

Especially during the first two quarters when the Raps took the lead, before losing 109–104 to a resurging Golden Warriors team.

Story continues below ad

The event was organized by local residents and business people, including CitizenRad founder Robyn Hochglaube, realtor Patrick Rocca, Amsterdam Barrel House manager Matt Peaock, Grilltime’s Andy Elder and Jeff Gosselin of Cloud 9 AV, which provided the truck and TV.

Snacks and beverages were supplied by local businesses and a DJ was brought in for the pre-game celebration.

Watching Raptors game in Leaside
Alexei Malakhov/StreeterFANS: All ages watched Game 2 together on Sunday evening.

About this article:

By:
Posted: Jun 3 2019 3:31 pm
Filed in: *FEATURED  SPORTS
Edition:
Neighbourhood:
Tagged:

You May Also Like

Rocca victim of extortion attempt

Leaside businessmen targeted by online extortionist

Brian Baker Comments Off on Leaside businessmen targeted by online extortionist

Book club pays DeMar DeRozan a visit

Town Crier staff Comments Off on Book club pays DeMar DeRozan a visit

Realtor celebrates 10 years of Great Pumpkins

Philip Alves Comments Off on Realtor celebrates 10 years of Great Pumpkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *