Leasiders upbeat in ‘Jurassic Park’ despite Raptors’ loss

They may not have got the result they were hoping for.

But about 200 Leasiders enjoyed cheering on the Raptors together last night from Jurassic Park, otherwise known as a Leaside Village parking lot, at Laird and Esandar drives.

With drinks and snacks from local businesses — and blankets to keep the young kids warm — the crowd was upbeat as they watched Game 2 of the NBA finals on a large screen television.

Especially during the first two quarters when the Raps took the lead, before losing 109–104 to a resurging Golden Warriors team.

The event was organized by local residents and business people, including CitizenRad founder Robyn Hochglaube, realtor Patrick Rocca, Amsterdam Barrel House manager Matt Peaock, Grilltime’s Andy Elder and Jeff Gosselin of Cloud 9 AV, which provided the truck and TV.

Snacks and beverages were supplied by local businesses and a DJ was brought in for the pre-game celebration.

