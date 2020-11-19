Streeter

Toy Drive header
Dec. 3: Laugh it up at home for Leaside toy drive

Leaside Community Toy Drive virtual comedy show is for adult "guys and gals"

The Leaside Community Toy Drive has raised funds with a Guy’s Night Out comedy show every year. This year, thanks to COVID, the show is now virtual — and it’s for both sexes.

“Guy’s and Gal’s Night In: A Laugh and a Half in Pandemic Captivity” takes place on Dec. 3 from 8 to 9:30 p.m. to be enjoyed at home — singly or by couples.

It’s a night of adult humour, teaming up with the Nowhere Comedy Club, along with a free draw and items to be auctioned.

Free tickets to the comedy night come with any donation of $50 or greater. The goal is to raise $15,000 to buy gifts for more than 4,000 children in Thorncliffe and Flemingdon Park.

For more information and to donate, see toy drive’s website.

The Leaside Pub is also creating a dinner program using one of the food delivery companies and donating a portion of sales to the toy drive.

