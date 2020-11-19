Dec. 3: Laugh it up at home for Leaside toy drive

The Leaside Community Toy Drive has raised funds with a Guy’s Night Out comedy show every year. This year, thanks to COVID, the show is now virtual — and it’s for both sexes.

“Guy’s and Gal’s Night In: A Laugh and a Half in Pandemic Captivity” takes place on Dec. 3 from 8 to 9:30 p.m. to be enjoyed at home — singly or by couples.

It’s a night of adult humour, teaming up with the Nowhere Comedy Club, along with a free draw and items to be auctioned.

Free tickets to the comedy night come with any donation of $50 or greater. The goal is to raise $15,000 to buy gifts for more than 4,000 children in Thorncliffe and Flemingdon Park.

For more information and to donate, see toy drive’s website.

The Leaside Pub is also creating a dinner program using one of the food delivery companies and donating a portion of sales to the toy drive.

