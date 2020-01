The next Leaside Garden Society meeting is to be held on Feb. 13 at 7:30 p.m. at the Leaside Library, 165 McRae Dr.

Naturalist Miles Hearn will be presenting on “Common Weeds in Toronto.”

Refreshments are available from 7 p.m. Meeting ends about 9 p.m.

Guests are welcome.

For more information see the garden society website.

