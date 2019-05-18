June 1: Everything kids on sale at St. Cuthbert’s

The Everything Kids Sale features deals on gently used, high-quality children’s items — including toys, books, baby gear, clothing, footwear and maternity clothes — on June 1 at St. Cuthbert’s Anglican Church, 1399 Bayview Ave.

The sales runs from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.

The event is hosted by the South Leaside Monday Group, the local moms group, with all of the proceeds donated to the New Mom Project.

For more information contact by email.

