June 1: Everything kids on sale at St. Cuthbert’s

Gently used, high-quality children's items for sale, with proceeds going to New Mom Project

The Everything Kids Sale features deals on gently used, high-quality children’s items — including toys, books, baby gear, clothing, footwear and maternity clothes — on June 1 at St. Cuthbert’s Anglican Church, 1399 Bayview Ave.

The sales runs from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.

The event is hosted by the South Leaside Monday Group, the local moms group, with all of the proceeds donated to the New Mom Project.

For more information contact by email.

Posted: May 18 2019 11:41 am
Filed in: Shows & Sales  THINGS TO DO
