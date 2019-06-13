June 22: Leaside garden tour plus flower show

The Leaside Garden Society presents a self-guided tour of seven local gardens. You can meet the gardeners, exchange horticultural notes, ask questions, or simply smell the flowers.

It takes place on June 22, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Passports are $15 and provide garden addresses and a tour map. They can be purchased ahead of time at merchants and will be available on the day of the tour at 10:30 a.m. at the Leaside Library, 165 McRae Dr.

The tour will proceed rain or shine. For more information please call 416-544-0072 or query by email.

The Leaside Garden Society’s June flower show will be open to the public the same day in the library. Flower show exhibits will be available for public viewing from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm. Members of the Toronto Master Gardeners will be available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

