June 29: Grand opening of Makerkids Leaside

Kids' learning activities at Bayview event

MakerKids Leaside is holding its grand opening at 1661 Bayview Ave. on June 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The cost to attend is free, though you should RSVP online to get tickets.

Projects involving coding, robotics and minecraft will be available for kids to try and giveaways will take place every hour.

MakerKids empowers kids to be creators with its programs and camps focusing on STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).

For more information see the Makerkids Leaside website.

Posted: Jun 15 2019 4:05 pm
Business & Shopping  THINGS TO DO
