March 12: Hooray for hostas at garden society meet

All welcome for presentation at Leaside Library

The next Leaside Garden Society meeting is to be held on March 12 at 7:30 p.m. at the Leaside Library, 165 McRae Dr.

Fr/Rev. David Reilander, a Leaside resident, president of Catholic Missions in Canada, and hostas aficionado, will be presenting “Hooray for Hostas.”

Refreshments are available from 7 p.m. Admission is free for guests.

For more information, call 416-481-8919, query by email, or see the garden society website.

Posted: Feb 27 2020 9:50 am
