May 25: Spring into action by walking or running in Leaside

On May 25, InsideOut Health & Wellness Studio and the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health are hosting the 14th annual Spring Into Action! Walk or Run for Youth Mental Health.

This year’s Spring Into Action! aims to raise awareness on the importance of youth mental health and to help fund programs at CAMH.

The family-friendly event is open to everyone from kids to seniors.

It starts at InsideOut Studio, 210 Laird Dr., with yoga and a marketplace at 9 a.m. After warm-ups, participants head out for their 2K or 5K walk/run along Sutherland Drive to a guided route through Sunnybrook Park, and finish up at InsideOut with a gratitude garden, authors, artists, guest speakers, cupcakes, gelato, kids’ activities, music, a 50/50 and prize draws.

Tickets are $25 and are available online.

