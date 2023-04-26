Boys approached by masked males in ‘suspicious incident’

Two boys fled from persons wearing black ski masks in The Beach on Monday, according to a police news release today.

The boys were walking near Queen Street East and Scarborough Road at about 8 p.m. when two males got out of a vehicle and approached them, police say.

The boys reportedly fled between two houses to the next street and called police.

Identities are being sought of the two masked figures involved in what police are calling a “suspicious incident.”

Police released images and security camera video showing two males wearing hoodies getting out of a dark vehicle, crossing the street and starting to run after another figure between buildings.

The video seems to show the incident occurring on the west side of Scarborough Road, just north of Queen. The video appears to be shot through a front window of a house on the other side of the road.

After dropping off the two males, the car is seen driving off northward on Scarborough.

Descriptions

The car is described as a black, 2020 Ford Escape SUV.

One male is described as 5-foot-10 to 5-foot-11, having a medium build, and wearing a black track suit with the hood up and a black ski mask.

The other male is described as white, six feet, having a small to medium build, and wearing a grey sweat suit and black ski mask.

Anyone with information is asked to police.

