Danforth homicide suspect surrenders to police

A man sought in a homicide investigation has surrendered to police more than a month after an attack on Douglas (Michael) Finlay, 73, led to Finlay’s death.

A 43-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter, police said in a news release today.

Finlay, a former CBC journalist and resident in the nearby Pocket neighbourhood, was seriously injured on Jan. 24 when he was reportedly assaulted by a man walking along Danforth Avenue near Jones Avenue.

Finlay fell to the ground from the alleged attack. He was rushed to hospital but succumbed to his injuries a week later.

Sought for manslaughter

Security camera images of a suspect were released and he was identified as Robert Robin Cropearedwolf of Toronto.

A warrant for his arrest for manslaughter was issued.

He surrendered to police at 52 Division today.

After his arrest, Cropearedwolf appeared in court via video conference the same day.

