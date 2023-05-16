Deck fire extinguished in alley at Danforth and Main

Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire near Main Street and Danforth Avenue at about 6 a.m. today.

The blaze was restricted to an alley behind stores on the southwestern corner of the intersection, according to fire officials.

“Crews upon arrival discovered a back deck was on fire — a two-level wooden deck,” Fire Captain Bill Papakonstantinou said.

The fire was quickly extinguished and did not extend inside any buildings, he said.

Some smoke may have migrated inside, but it too was “very limited.”

Four hours after the fire had been put out, personal items — including books, newspapers and food containers — could still be seen scattered on the Main Street sidewalk outside the alley. Burnt wooden beams were piled at the end of the passageway, and police officers were photographing the damaged area.

Officers guarding the scene could not say how the fire was started, nor if the items on the sidewalk were involved in the fire.

But no injuries were reported, one said. “That I do know.”

Papakonstantinou said the fire investigation unit had been notified.

