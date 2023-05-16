fire truck at deck fire scene
FIRE SITE: Fire truck is parked on Main Street south of Danforth Avenue where a fire in an alley had been put down. (Rodger Burnside/Streeter)
NEWS 

Deck fire extinguished in alley at Danforth and Main

No injuries reported, no damage inside buildings, in 'very limited' fire

Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire near Main Street and Danforth Avenue at about 6 a.m. today.

The blaze was restricted to an alley behind stores on the southwestern corner of the intersection, according to fire officials.

“Crews upon arrival discovered a back deck was on fire — a two-level wooden deck,” Fire Captain Bill Papakonstantinou said.

Officer photographing fire site in alley
IN THE ALLEY: A police officer photographs the area damaged by fire behind Danforth Avenue stores. (Rodger Burnside/Streeter)

The fire was quickly extinguished and did not extend inside any buildings, he said.

Some smoke may have migrated inside, but it too was “very limited.”

Four hours after the fire had been put out, personal items — including books, newspapers and food containers — could still be seen scattered on the Main Street sidewalk outside the alley. Burnt wooden beams were piled at the end of the passageway, and police officers were photographing the damaged area.

burnt beams piled in alley
BURNT: Charred beams are piled at the end of the alley where the deck fire occurred. (Rodger burnside/Streeter)

Officers guarding the scene could not say how the fire was started, nor if the items on the sidewalk were involved in the fire.

But no injuries were reported, one said. “That I do know.”

Papakonstantinou said the fire investigation unit had been notified.

