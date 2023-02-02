Each ward getting additional speed camera—and more on the way

Toronto’s 50 speed cameras have been so successful in catching fast drivers and reducing speeds in community safety zones that more cameras are being added.

So say the Mayor John Tory and two councillors who announced today 25 new automated speed enforcement (ASE) cameras are being installed. That’s one in each of the city’s wards, which already have two ASE cameras each monitoring their streets.

Tory is also promising to bring that figure up to six cameras per ward — 150 in total — before the end of his term.

It will be about two weeks before all new ASEs are fully activated. But signs were placed at all new locations in November to give drivers 90-day notice the cameras were coming.

“Speed cameras deter speeding, increase compliance, and improve overall road safety,” said Eglinton-Lawrence councillor Mike Colle, who joined Tory in the announcement.

“More importantly, they fit right into our Vision Zero agenda and help keep our kids safe every day coming and going from school.”

The city’s Vision Zero road safety program, launched in 2016, has been credited for helping reduce fatalities and serious injuries, according to a city news release.

The plan is to receive funding of $72.8 million this year’s city budget, the highest annual amount since Vision Zero was launched.

At a location near you

Locations for new ASE cameras include the following local areas:

Avenue Road north of Elwood Boulevard (Eglinton-Lawrence)

Gladstone Avenue south of Cross Street (Davenport)

Bloor Street West west of Clinton Street (University-Rosedale)

Davisville Avenue east of Yonge Street (Toronto-St. Paul’s)

Queen Street East near Sackville Street (Toronto Centre)

Logan Avenue north of Wolfrey Avenue (Toronto-Danforth)

Harrison Road near Vernham Avenue (Don Valley West)

Sloane Avenue near Draycott Drive (Don Valley East)

Main Street south of Swanwick Avenue (Beaches-East York)

For the full list of planned and existing camera locations, see the city’s Speed Camera Map page.

