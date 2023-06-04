peppers at Eglinton Way Farmers' Market
Eglinton Way farmers’ market starts a new season

Scenes from the market on opening day

The farmers’ market is back on the Eglinton Way as of today.

Not exactly on Eglinton, that is, but close enough.

The season opened June 4 in the Green P parking lot at 125 Burnaby Blvd., near Castle Knock Road and Eglinton Avenue West.

Barbecuing at Eglinton Way Farmers' Market
BBQ: It wasn’t all vegetarian fare at the market. (Alexei Malakhov/Streeter)

Between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. the market, was presented by the Eglinton Way BIA.

It featured fruit and vegetable vendors, bakers, barbecue, treats, handmade crafts, live music and more. In total about 35 vendors sold their wares.

Local folk milled about in the morning sunshine, shopping, socializing and enjoying the activities.

The popular market promises to continue running every Sunday this year until Oct. 29 — rain or shine.

Here are some more scenes from the first day.

Socializing at Eglinton Way Farmers' Market
MEET YOU AT THE MARKET: People of all ages got together at the farmers’ market. (Alexei Malakhov/Streeter)
Bread at Eglinton Way Farmers' Market
LOAFING AROUND: Baked goods were also popular items at the market.(Alexei Malakhov/Streeter)
Music at Eglinton Way Farmers' Market
MUSICAL ACCOMPANIMENT: Music from local performers provided a sonic backdrop for the shopping. (Alexei Malakhov/Streeter)
