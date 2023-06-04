Eglinton Way farmers’ market starts a new season

The farmers’ market is back on the Eglinton Way as of today.

Not exactly on Eglinton, that is, but close enough.

The season opened June 4 in the Green P parking lot at 125 Burnaby Blvd., near Castle Knock Road and Eglinton Avenue West.

Between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. the market, was presented by the Eglinton Way BIA.

It featured fruit and vegetable vendors, bakers, barbecue, treats, handmade crafts, live music and more. In total about 35 vendors sold their wares.

Local folk milled about in the morning sunshine, shopping, socializing and enjoying the activities.

The popular market promises to continue running every Sunday this year until Oct. 29 — rain or shine.

Here are some more scenes from the first day.

About this article: