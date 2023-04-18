Fire scorches ground-floor apartment on Kingston Road

Residents in a low-rise apartment building on Kingston Road were wakened early this morning to the sound of fire alarms and sirens, as firefighters arrived to put out a blaze in their building.

Firefighters were called at 6:37 a.m. to a two-alarm fire at 1176–1204 Kingston Rd. near Courcelette Road.

They managed to find and deal with the fire quickly without having to evacuate the building, according to Toronto Fire Services.

“Upon arrival we were directed by alarm to a unit on the ground floor,” Capt. Bill Papakonstantinou said. “We encountered heavy smoke in the hallway.”

An occupant told firefighters everyone was out of the apartment and they managed to knock the fire down quickly, Papakonstantinou said.

No injuries were reported.

No cause of the fire has been released yet.

Two ground-floor windows facing Kingston Road were smashed and burnt objects from the apartment were scattered on the front lawn — next to a fortunately located fire hydrant.

From what could be seen through the windows from outside, the apartment’s interior and furnishings were scorched and smoke-damaged by not completely consumed by the fire.

Firefighters are remaining on the scene for the day to watch for signs of the fire starting up again, Papakonstantinou said.

