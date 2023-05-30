Guns and drugs seized in east-end search

Two men face a total of 28 charges after guns and drugs were seized four days ago in the East Danforth area.

A firearms and drug trafficking investigation led to officers of the Guns and Gangs Task Force and the 55 Division major crime unit carrying out a search warrant near Main Street and Danforth Avenue, Toronto police said in a news release today.

The search was conducted at a residence in the area, police media relations officer Shannon Eames told Streeter.

Among the items they reported seizing were three handguns, a bolt action long rifle, ammunition, bulletproof vests, and the drugs fentanyl and Percocet, according to the news release.

Arrested and charged

Police released images of some the firearms, ammunition and drugs.

A 39-year-old Toronto man has been arrested and charged with:

two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm

three counts of possession of prohibited or restricted weapon

four counts of careless storage of a firearm, weapon or prohibited device

unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon

two counts of possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

three counts of possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking

possession of the proceeds of crime Under $5,000

A 27-year-old Toronto man of Toronto, has been arrested and charged with:

two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm

two counts of possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon

two counts of careless storage of a firearm, weapon or prohibited device

two counts of use a forged document

unauthorized use of credit card data

fraud under $5,000

possession of a forged document with intent

Both appeared in court on May 26.

The firearms and drug trafficking investigation is continuing, Eames said.

