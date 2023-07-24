shooting victim Shamar Powell-Flowers
Identity of homicide victim released by police

Toronto police have released more information about the fatal shooting at Danforth and Carlaw avenues yesterday, including the identity of the victim.

A firearm was discharged and a man shot in an “altercation  involving several people,” police said in a press release this morning.

Officers who responded to a call reporting gunshots in the area at about 3:30 a.m. found the wounded man. Medics also attended and the man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The man is reported to have died of his injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital.

He has been identified as Shamar Powell-Flowers, 29, of Toronto.

No information about suspects in the shooting  has been released.

police at Danforth-Carlaw shooting scene
HOMICIDE: Police on Carlaw Avenue at the scene of the shooting. (Jay Garak/Streeter)

Police are carrying out a homicide investigation and are asking anyone who was driving in the area between the hours of 3:15 and 3:45 a.m. and has dash-cam or surveillance video, to contact them.

Anyone with information or who may have observed the altercation is also asked to contact police.

