Man, 22, sought for attempted murder after threats, violence in underground garage

What began for police yesterday as a call for a person with a gun near Mount Pleasant Road and Eglinton Avenue East has turned into an attempted murder investigation.

They are now looking for a 22-year-old man on several charges after a series of violent incidents June 12 at about 2 p.m., police said in a news release today.

The man allegedly met a victim in an underground garage and threatened to harm the victim and the victim’s family, before trying to flee the area.

During the flight, the suspect is also reported to have driven his vehicle at a uniformed police officer, struck a marked police car and struck two other parked vehicles.

Multiple charges possible

Mcaium Aarons, 22, of Toronto is wanted for attempted murder, failing to stop for police, dangerous operation of a vehicle, uttering threats to cause death and failing to comply with a release order, police say.

An image of the wanted man has been released by police.

He is described being 5-foot-10, weighing 200 points and having black dreadlocks.

This is a breaking news story. We’ll have more as it develops.

About this article: